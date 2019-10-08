International Development News
China voices 'strong dissatisfaction' over US Xinjiang blacklist

PTI Beijing
Updated: 08-10-2019 14:51 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Beijing Tuesday slammed a US blacklist of 28 Chinese entities allegedly implicated in rights violations of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region, saying the claims are "groundless".

"This act seriously violates the basic norms of international relations, interferes with China's internal affairs and damages the interests of the Chinese side, and China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
