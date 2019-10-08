International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

White House says Turkey's Erdogan to visit Nov. 13

Reuters
Updated: 08-10-2019 20:51 IST
White House says Turkey's Erdogan to visit Nov. 13

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States on Nov. 13 at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

Trump said Erdogan was visiting as his "guest" in a series of tweets earlier on Tuesday defending his decision this week to withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria in a move critics said opens the way for Turkish attack on U.S.-allied Kurds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019