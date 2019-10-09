J-K Cong to boycott BDC polls

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Wednesday decided to boycott the Block Development Council (BDC) elections, citing "indifferent" attitude of the state administration and continued detention of senior party leaders in the valley.

BDC polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir on October 24. These will be the first elections to be held in the state since its special status was revoked under Article 370 on August 5.

"Congress believes in strengthening of democratic institutions and never shied away from any polls. But today, we are compelled to take a decision to boycott BDC polls due to indifferent attitude of the state administration and continued detention of senior party leaders in the valley," state Congress president G A Mir told reporters here.

