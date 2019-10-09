Govt doing 'drama', ignoring 'real issues': Rashid Alvi on Rajnath's Shastra Puja

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Wednesday termed as "drama" Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to France to receive IAF's first Rafale fighter jet and performing Shastra Puja on the new aircraft and accused the government of ignoring "real issues". Singh formally took delivery of the first of the 36 long-awaited French-made aircraft acquired by the Indian Air Force at a ceremony in Merignac (France) on Tuesday. He performed puja on the new aircraft as he emblazoned it with an 'Om' tilak and laid flowers and a coconut, just before he took a sortie in the two-seater jet.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Alvi said: "I want to say that this is a government of dramatics. You are going to France and performing puja, wasn't the Rafale jet coming to India? You are going to a foreign country and doing all this drama." "The question is does the Narendra Modi government and the BJP consider Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji its leader or not. If it considers him their leader, then he was the Prime Minister for six years, but did he do any such drama going to France," Alvi told PTI.

He hit out at the government for "ignoring" the real problems of the country such as rising unemployment. "You are not talking about the economy of the country, it is coming down day by day," he said.

