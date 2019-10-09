Raj Thackeray's rally in Pune cancelled due to heavy rains

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's first public meeting ahead of the October 21 state Assembly election was cancelled here due to heavy rains on Wednesday. Thackeray was scheduled to kick off his party's campaign for the state polls through his rally at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Sadashiv Peth area around 7 pm.

However, minutes before he was to address the rally, heavy rain started lashing the city, which prompted the party to cancel the event. The MNS is likely to reschedule Thackeray's rally, sources said.

Thackeray had inaugurated his party's election office in Kothrud area on Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)