International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Raj Thackeray's rally in Pune cancelled due to heavy rains

PTI Pune
Updated: 09-10-2019 21:32 IST
Raj Thackeray's rally in Pune cancelled due to heavy rains

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's first public meeting ahead of the October 21 state Assembly election was cancelled here due to heavy rains on Wednesday. Thackeray was scheduled to kick off his party's campaign for the state polls through his rally at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Sadashiv Peth area around 7 pm.

However, minutes before he was to address the rally, heavy rain started lashing the city, which prompted the party to cancel the event. The MNS is likely to reschedule Thackeray's rally, sources said.

Thackeray had inaugurated his party's election office in Kothrud area on Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019