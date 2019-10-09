Happy over Rafale coming but will continue raising questions on deal, says Digvijaya

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said he was happy that Rafale jets will finally come to India but he still wanted to know why just 36 instead of 126 were being bought by Modi-led government. He also said that the party will continue to raise questions about the deal including the price of the fighter jet.

"We are happy that Rafale aircraft will finally begin arriving. When the country needed 126 jets, Modiji reduced the number to just 36. Neither I know nor the country knows the reason behind it. However, it is great that the jets will begin arriving soon," Singh told reporters here. Singh further added that the Centre should reveal the price at which the jets are being brought from France and said the matter was far from over for his party.

"We don't even know at what price it is being brought. Rafale is a great fighter jet but the government should divulge at what rate it is being bought by them. Congress will raise this matter again, no doubts about that," Singh said. The former chief minister also expressed concerns over the way in which "fake news" was being circulated on social media.

"The way in which fake news is being circulated to instil hostility and incite violence in the country is a matter of deep concern for everyone," Singh said. Earlier, addressing a function in a college here Singh expressed concerns about the spread of fake information through social media.

"Fake 'jumlas' come on Whatsapp, who is spreading these messages? This is everybody's country and we should try to keep it united." Singh said that the definition of nationality was sought to be decided by a few people.

"Some people are trying to decide the definition of nationality. On social media baseless claims are being made about Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi," Singh said. (ANI)

