Trump seeks healing in case of UK teen killed by U.S. diplomat's wife

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will speak to the wife of an American diplomat who was in involved in a fatal car crash that killed a UK teenager.

Trump said they are going to see if there can be some healing after the issue but offered no details. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Trump to reconsider a decision to let the wife use diplomatic immunity.

Also Read: NEWSMAKER-Treason! Arrest him! The Democratic lawmaker who enrages Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)