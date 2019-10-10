International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump seeks healing in case of UK teen killed by U.S. diplomat's wife

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-10-2019 02:13 IST
Trump seeks healing in case of UK teen killed by U.S. diplomat's wife

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will speak to the wife of an American diplomat who was in involved in a fatal car crash that killed a UK teenager.

Trump said they are going to see if there can be some healing after the issue but offered no details. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Trump to reconsider a decision to let the wife use diplomatic immunity.

Also Read: NEWSMAKER-Treason! Arrest him! The Democratic lawmaker who enrages Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019