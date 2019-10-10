Rahul back, to appear before Gujarat court in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was traveling abroad for the last few days, has returned home and is scheduled to appear before a court in Gujarat's Surat on Thursday in connection with a defamation case. He is also scheduled to attend another court hearing in Ahmedabad on Friday in a similar case filed against him by RSS/BJP workers.

A case was filed against Gandhi for allegedly saying "why all thieves share the Modi surname" during the Lok Sabha poll campaign this year. Gandhi will also address public rallies for Maharashtra and Haryana elections, the party said.

"Rahul Gandhi will address election meetings in Maharashtra on October 13 and 15 and in Haryana on October 14," the party said. Gandhi has faced flak for going abroad ahead of assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, which will be held on October 21.

The BJP has targeted Gandhi specifically over his foreign visits. Congress did not disclose where Gandhi had gone but defended his visits saying there is a difference between public and private life and private life needs to be respected in politics.

