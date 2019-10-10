International Development News
Maharashtra elections: Goa CM begins tour of poll-bound state

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday began his tour to Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections.

ANI Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Updated: 10-10-2019 12:53 IST
Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday began his tour to Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections. Today, Sawant is visiting Kolhapur and Ichalkaranji. He will meet youth in the cities as part of 'Coffee with Youth (Yuva Samwad)' organised by Yuva Morcha.

On Friday, the Goa Chief Minister is again expected to hold sessions with youths in Karad and Satara, as per a schedule released by Chief Minister's Office. Later he will interact with professionals, intellectuals and youth in Sangli and hold a public rally in Nandre.

After a break on Saturday, Sawant will meet the Gaon community in Dadar, Khar and Vile Parle on Sunday. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Maharashtra on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
