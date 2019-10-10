International Development News
French President: Goulard was victim of "political game"

Reuters Paris
Updated: 10-10-2019 18:51 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sylvie Goulard had been the victim of a "political game", following the European Union assembly's decision to reject Goulard as France's choice to be the next head of European Union industrial policy.

"Sylvie Goulard has been the object of a political game which affects the whole of the European Commission," said a statement issued by Macron's office.

Macron will raise the matter at talks with the EU's Ursula Von Der Leyen, and he will look to ensure that the portfolio of jobs attributed to France is respected, added the statement.

COUNTRY : France
