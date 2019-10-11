U.S. ambassador to EU expected to testify next week before House committees -Axios

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is expected to testify next week before the House committees investigating U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine, Axios reported http://bit.ly/325pMYl on Thursday, citing three congressional sources.

On Tuesday, the State Department had ordered Sondland, a major Trump political donor, not to appear at a closed-door meeting of three U.S. House panels investigating Trump.

