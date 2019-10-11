International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. ambassador to EU expected to testify next week before House committees -Axios

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-10-2019 07:38 IST
U.S. ambassador to EU expected to testify next week before House committees -Axios

Image Credit: Flickr

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is expected to testify next week before the House committees investigating U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine, Axios reported http://bit.ly/325pMYl on Thursday, citing three congressional sources.

On Tuesday, the State Department had ordered Sondland, a major Trump political donor, not to appear at a closed-door meeting of three U.S. House panels investigating Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019