Malaysian PM says no official word from India on potential import restrictions

Reuters Kuala Lumpur
Updated: 11-10-2019 16:36 IST
Malaysian PM says no official word from India on potential import restrictions

Image Credit: President of Russia

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday he had not received "anything official" from India, after Reuters reported that India was mulling restricting imports of Malaysian palm oil and other products.

"That is only reported, but we have not received anything official," Mahathir told reporters.

India is considering restricting imports of some products from Malaysia including palm oil, Reuters reported, citing government and industry sources, in reaction to Mahathir slamming New Delhi for its actions in Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Malaysia
