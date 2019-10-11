Romanian president says to appoint PM designate by Oct. 15

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday he intends to appoint a prime minister-designate by Oct. 15 at the latest to form a transitional government, likely to be led by the main opposition party, until a parliamentary election next year.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's centre-left government collapsed on Thursday after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, raising the prospect of a government with limited support from a fragmented opposition.

"It is fairly clear we are headed towards a government by the Liberal Party (PNL) or centred around PNL, the nuances will be clarified in coming days," Iohannis said after consultations with political parties.

