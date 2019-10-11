International Development News
Trump says U.S.-China trade talks are going well

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-10-2019 19:26 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that U.S.-China trade talks were going well as the second day of top-level negotiations aimed at rolling back tensions between the world's two largest economies begins.

"Good things are happening at China Trade Talk Meeting. Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days. I will be meeting with the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

COUNTRY : United States
