Trump says U.S.-China trade talks are going well

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that U.S.-China trade talks were going well as the second day of top-level negotiations aimed at rolling back tensions between the world's two largest economies begins.

"Good things are happening at China Trade Talk Meeting. Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days. I will be meeting with the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)