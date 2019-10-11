BJP will retain both seats in Himachal bypolls: CM Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will retain the state's two assembly segments which are going to bypolls on October 21. He said the BJP will again win Dharamshala and Pachhad assembly seats with an overwhelming majority.

Addressing an election rally in Siddhpur here, Thakur said the governments at the Centre and in Himachal Pradesh are of the same party which is a good sign for development, for which, he underlined, the role of public support is very important. The chief minister appealed to the people to vote for the BJP candidate in Dharamshala, Vishal Nehria.

Thakur said the state government is working to develop Dharamshala as one of the most attractive tourism places. He said, "The first phase work of Chamunda-Himani ropeway has been completed and the remaining work will also be finished soon. For the past 10 years, setting up of the permanent campus of the Central University has been sidelined due to politics and after the formation of the BJP government in the state, foundation stones were laid for Dehra and Dharamshala campuses of the varsity, which will be established at the earliest."

He said the government chose Dharamshala for investors' meet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would reach here for the second time within a year, because "Dharamshala is in the heart of Modi". "Apart from the Indian leadership, many ministers from abroad will join this meet, which will give a distinct identity to Dharamshala," the chief minister said.

