Catalan separatist leaders to get up to 15 years in jail - judicial source

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 12-10-2019 14:26 IST
Spain's Supreme Court plans to sentence Catalan separatist leaders to a maximum of 15 years in prison over a 2017 bid for independence, a judicial source told Reuters on Saturday.

The leaders would be sentenced over charges of sedition and misuse of public funds but not for the more severe charge of rebellion, the source added. The verdict is expected to be made public next week, most likely on Monday, the source said.

