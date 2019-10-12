DUP's Dodds says proposed Brexit solution cannot work - Repubblica

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed solution to break the Brexit deadlock cannot work because Northern Ireland must remain in a full United Kingdom customs union, the deputy leader of the province's key political party said on Saturday.

Italian newspaper Repubblica quoted Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, as saying that Johnson knew their position. "No, it cannot work," Dodds said, "because Northern Ireland has to remain fully part of the UK customs union".

The DUP, which supports Johnson's Conservatives in the Westminster parliament, will play a key role in deciding whether Britain can agree a new withdrawal agreement with the European Union before the deadline of Oct. 31.

