International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Foreign election monitors concerned by detention of Tunisian candidate

Reuters Tunis
Updated: 13-10-2019 15:28 IST
Foreign election monitors concerned by detention of Tunisian candidate

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The holding of Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui in pre-trial detention for weeks before Sunday's election has raised a concern about the vote despite his release on Wednesday, a foreign monitoring team in Tunisia said on Sunday.

"The detention of one of the presidential candidates and his inability to campaign on a level playing field gives us grounds for concern," Les Campbell, a joint leader of the National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute observer mission in Tunisia, said by phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Tunisia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019