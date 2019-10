Erdogan says Turkish-led forces to advance 30-35 km into Syrian territory

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey's military and its Syrian rebel allies will advance 30-35 km (19-22 miles) into Syrian territory in their offensive against Kurdish militia and they have already seized control of the town of Ras al Ain.

Speaking at a news conference in Istanbul, Erdogan said the Turkish-led forces had also besieged the Syrian border town of Tel Abyad. He said two Turkish soldiers and 16 Turkey-backed Syrian rebels had been killed in the operation.

Also Read: Extremists attack US military base in Somalia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)