People of Maha care for Kashmir: Prasad on Cong's Article 370

The people of Maharashtra care for Kashmir and they have the right to discuss issues related to abrogation of provisions of Article 370 there, said Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad here on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Prasad said opposition parties like the Congress were claiming that BJP was raising national issues like Article 370 while campaigning for Maharashtra Assembly polls.

"I want to tell them that the people of Maharashtra care for Kashmir. They have the right to speak about issues related to Kashmir. How can the Congress ask such a question," he said. He said not a bullet had been fired since abrogation of Article 370 provisions, and 106 laws had been implemented in J-K after the move.

Despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing rallies in the state on Sunday, Prasad claimed the former was ignoring Maharashtra and that the opposition party had not even started its poll campaign for the October 21 polls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)