FGN18: NOBEL-LD ECONOMICS Stockholm: Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer jointly won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize on Monday "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

Stockholm: Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer on Monday, is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

FGN19: PAK-FATF Islamabad: Facing the risk of being placed on the FATF black list with Iran and North Korea, a delegation led by Pakistan's economic affairs minister will present its case before the financial watchdog on the measures taken by Islamabad to curb terror financing and money laundering.

Washington: India has termed as "bogus" the "Referendum 2020" by a handful of pro-Khalistan supporters, saying they are the agents of Pakistan who have spread false rumours.

FGN4: US-PAK-LET Washington: Pakistan must prevent militant groups from operating on its soil and prosecute top Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives along with its leader Hafiz Saeed, the US has said ahead of the Financial Action Task Force's crucial decision on whether to blacklist the country.

