Iran to continue scaling back commitments to nuclear deal - Rouhani

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday Tehran would continue to scale back its commitments to the 2015 nuclear agreement until the European Union fulfills promises it made under the deal.

Iran has gradually scaled back its nuclear commitments since May after the U.S. pulled out of the deal and has called on European parties to the pact to salvage the deal by shielding Iran's economy from the U.S. penalties.

Rouhani, speaking on state television, also said Iran would start working on more advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges.

