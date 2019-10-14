Grace marks row: Cong demands resignation of Higher Education

Opposition Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday demanded the resignation of Higher Education minister K T Jaleel,alleging a row over grant of grace marks even as the minister denied it, saying it was a 'bypoll gimmick'. Chennithala also demanded a judicial probe into the decision to provide more marks through adalats, which had allegedly enabled students of MG University, who had failed in one subject, to pass, he told reporters here.

The Congress leader also alleged that the minister's Personal Assistant had recommended that the varsity give more marks to an engineering student at an adalat held a few weeks ago, which university authorities had turned down, saying it could only be discussed at its syndicate. The syndicate, however, decided to grant grace mark of five to students of all semesters who failed in one subject.

"When a student requested for a grace mark of one, the minister generously granted five marks to all the students who failed. This was like someone asking for a flower and the minister giving them a garden instead," Chennithala alleged.

He also said that the minister's PA had attended the adalat in his absence, which was a violation of the law. Meanwhile, Jaleel dismissed Chennithala's charge and told reporters that these have come up due to the coming bypolls.

"There is no merit in the allegation. They can ask the vice chancellor. I have not interfered in any manner. This charge was brought forth due to the coming bypolls," he said. The minister also said that Chennithala has been hurling such charges due to the fear of his party losing in the October 21 bypolls to five assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, MG university VC Sabu Thomas said that neither the minister nor his PA had interfered in the matter as the decision was taken by the syndicate. CPI(M) state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also rubbished Chennithala's charges, saying the Opposition was facing a dearth of issues to attack the government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)