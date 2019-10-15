UPDATE 9-Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders, protesters flood streets

Spain's Supreme Court on Monday jailed nine Catalan separatist leaders for between nine and 13 years for their role in a failed independence bid, a decision that triggered mass protests in the region and left the future course of the dispute uncertain. Barcelona's international airport became the focal point of the protests. As thousands rallied at its entrance, riot police charged at the crowd on several occasions using batons and firing foam balls to prevent the risk of a forced mass entry, police said. Two arrests had been made in the region.

Police warned on Twitter that some violent protesters were building barricades and hurling things at police. La Vanguardia newspaper cited health services as saying 37 people required medical attention after the clashes.

The airport chaos saw over 100 flights cancelled and others delayed, while protesters in the separatist stronghold of Girona burned tyres on the train tracks, shutting the high-speed connection between Barcelona and France. Regional railways and roads were blocked at several places in the northeastern region. Earlier, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the sentence signified the defeat of the independence movement, whose campaign has caused Spain's most serious political crisis since the death of dictator Francisco Franco four decades ago.

A government source told Reuters the situation so far was considered under control, but cautioned it would likely remain risky at least until the weekend. The strength of the protests could be the first indication of how the future looks for the independence struggle, which has so far been largely peaceful. Nor does the ruling answer the question of how to handle the separatism drive supported by nearly half of Catalonia's population.

"This sentence is an attack on democracy and the rights of all citizens," the president of the Catalan parliament, Roger Torrent, said. "Today we are all convicted, not just 12 people." The case concerned an independence referendum that was held in October 2017 despite being ruled illegal by Spanish courts, and the subsequent short-lived declaration of independence.

The longest prison term - 13 years - was imposed on the Catalan government's former deputy leader, Oriol Junqueras. The court convicted him and eight other leaders on charges of sedition and four of them of misuse of public funds. Three other defendants were found guilty only of disobedience and not sentenced to prison. All defendants were acquitted of the gravest charge, rebellion.

"What happened on October 1 (in 2017) was not just a demonstration or a massive act of citizen protest," the Madrid court said in its ruling. "It was a tumultuous uprising encouraged by the accused, among many others." Sanchez, a Socialist, said it was time to open a new chapter, but he did not elaborate.

"Today's decision confirms the defeat of a movement that failed to gain internal support and international recognition," he said in a televised speech. Cabinet spokeswoman Isabel Celaa said the government hoped first of all to promote understanding within the region, saying: "Catalonia must start a dialogue with Catalonia. ... This is precisely the basis for a co-existence," she said.

An opinion poll in July showed 48.3% of Catalans against secession and 44% in favour.

'RISE UP'

The jailed men sent out messages of defiance, urging people to take to the streets. The CDR grassroots movement said on social media: "It's time to rise up against the authoritarian fascism of the Spanish state and its accomplices".

In Barcelona, protesters holding signs calling for "Freedom for political prisoners" blocked various main streets. A crowd chanted: "We'll do it again" - a slogan used by separatist supporters who want to hold another referendum. After dark, thousands rallied at a square by the regional government palace singing the Catalan anthem and chanting: "No step backwards!" An additional thousand or so protested in front of the heavily secured Spanish police headquarters, prompting at least one police charge to push them back.

The ruling is also likely to colour a national election on Nov. 10, Spain's fourth in four years.. The jailed separatists said via social media that they would carry on their fight.

"Nine years in prison won't end my optimism. Catalonia will be independent if we persist. Let us demonstrate without fear, let us move forward determinedly from non-violence to freedom," said Jordi Sanchez, former leader of the Catalan National Assembly grassroots movement, who was sentenced to nine years in prison. Regional leader Quim Torra called for an amnesty for all those sentenced, but Sanchez said the sentences must be carried out, although he also suggested dialogue.

Some in Catalonia said they no longer believed in that. "We had hope for dialogue, but the state is not up for dialogue. The sentence is very unfair, it's a great shame and very poor democracy," civil servant Angels Uibal said.

The court also issued an European arrest warrant for Carles Puigdemont, who was regional leader during its independence bid. He now lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium. In July 2018, the Spanish court dropped a warrant after Germany refused to extradite him.

Also Read: SC/ST Act: Supreme Court recalls directions of Mar 2018 verdict

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)