UN chief calls for meaningful talks to end challenges facing Ecuador

The Secretary-General on Sunday welcomed the announcement of the start of a UN-led peace dialogue between the Government of Ecuador and indigenous organizations

The talks, facilitated by the Episcopal Conference and the United Nations, began late Sunday to reverse President Lenin Moreno's plans for rises in fuel costs, which ignited an uproar of protests turned violent, with reportedly seven dead and more than 1,000 injured in nearly two weeks' time.

The UN chief calls on "all concerned to commit to inclusive and meaningful talks and to work in good faith towards a peaceful solution to the pressing challenges facing the country", according to a statement issued by his spokesperson.

The Secretary-General also called on all actors to reduce tensions, refrain from acts of violence and exercise maximum restraint.