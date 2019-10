Germany's EU minister said on Tuesday he was "not quite sure" that a Brexit deal was close.

Michael Roth said any no-deal Brexit would be "a disaster" as he arrived for talks with bloc's ministers to assess progress in Brexit talks before a make-or-break summit of the union's 28 national leaders on Thursday and Friday.

"I'm not quite sure if a deal is close", he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)