Barring Brexit deal tonight, extra EU summit likely later in Oct - Luxembourg

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Tuesday the European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was seeking a Brexit deal with Britain by the end of the day.

"There is some optimism, he is trying for a deal tonight," Asselborn told journalists in Luxembourg after Barnier briefed the bloc's ministers on the latest on Brexit. "Otherwise, we will most probably need another summit later this month."

