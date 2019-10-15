International Development News
UK's Johnson tells Macron: we will work hard for a Brexit deal - spokesman

Reuters London
Updated: 15-10-2019 16:30 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday British officials would continue to work hard to secure a Brexit deal before a summit later this week in what his spokesman described as a constructive discussion.

Asked about comments attributed to the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier that a legal text for the deal should be agreed by the end of Tuesday, the spokesman said Johnson was aware of the time constraints.

He added that if a deal were secured, Johnson would expect parliament to work round the clock to pass the necessary legislation for Britain's departure before the prime minister's Oct. 31 deadline.

Also Read: Boris Johnson offers EU Irish backstop alternative in new Brexit offer

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
