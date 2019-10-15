Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN32 TRUMP-TURKEY-LDALL SANCTIONS

US imposes sanctions on Turkey, ready to 'swiftly destroy' its economy for invading northern Syria Washington: The US is ready to "swiftly destroy" Turkey's economy in response to Ankara's military offensive in northern Syria, President Donald Trump has said, as he imposed sanctions on Turkish ministries and senior officials, proposed to raise steel tariffs and end negotiations on a USD 100 billion trade deal. By Lalit K Jha

FGN30 IMF-INDIA-ECONOMY IMF revises India's growth projection to 6.1 per cent in 2019

Washington: The IMF on Tuesday slashed India's GDP growth projection for the year 2019 to 6.1 per cent, which is 1.2 per cent down from its April projections. By Lalit K Jha

FGN29 IMF-ECONOMY-GLOBAL Global economy is in a synchronised slowdown: IMF

Washington: The global economy is in a "synchronised slowdown" amidst growing trade barriers and heightened geopolitical tensions, the IMF warned on Tuesday as it downgraded the 2019 growth rate to three per cent, the slowest pace since the global financial crisis. By Lalit K Jha

FGN35 PAK-2NDLD ROYALS Imran apprises William, Kate about relations with India, Afghanistan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday apprised Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton about his country's relations with India and Afghanistan as the royal couple began their first visit to the country, described as the "most complex". By Sajjad Hussain

FGN34 AFGHAN-INDIA-HELICOPTERS India hands over second pair of Mi-24V helicopters to Afghan forces

Kabul: India on Tuesday handed over the second pair of Mi-24V helicopters to war-torn Afghanistan, boosting the capability of the Afghan forces.

