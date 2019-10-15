International Development News
Kremlin envoy says Turkish military must not stay in Syria

Reuters
Updated: 15-10-2019 22:54 IST
Russia's presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said on Tuesday that Turkey has no right to deploy its forces in Syria permanently. Speaking to journalists in Abu Dhabi about the Turkish military operation in Syria, he said that, according to earlier agreements, Turkish military can only cross into Syria and go 5-10 kilometres into its territory.

He said that Moscow does not approve the operation.

