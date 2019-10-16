International Development News
Pence will urge Syria ceasefire in Thursday meeting with Turkey's Erdogan -White House

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 16-10-2019 01:24 IST
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in Ankara, where he will urge Turkey to reach an immediate ceasefire in Syria and to work towards a negotiated settlement, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Vice President Pence will reiterate President Trump's commitment to maintain punishing economic sanctions on Turkey until a resolution is reached," the White House said in a statement.

COUNTRY : United States
