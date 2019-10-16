International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. Senator Graham says he will introduce Turkey sanctions bill on Thursday

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 16-10-2019 02:23 IST
U.S. Senator Graham says he will introduce Turkey sanctions bill on Thursday

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday he will introduce a bill on Thursday sanctioning Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria.

"I will be introducing sanctions against Turkey Thursday and I do appreciate what the (Trump) administration has done against Turkey through executive action but more to follow," Graham told reporters.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Turkey says work on Syria 'safe zone' not yielding results

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019