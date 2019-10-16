International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Britain has sent EU a draft political declaration text - Brexit minister

Reuters
Updated: 16-10-2019 14:55 IST
Britain has sent EU a draft political declaration text - Brexit minister

Image Credit: Pixabay

Brexit minister Steve Barclay said on Wednesday Britain had submitted draft text of the political declaration - one part of a Brexit deal with the European Union which sets out the direction of a long term relationship with the bloc.

"We have submitted draft text as part of the negotiations on a number of aspects of the discussion," Barclay told a parliamentary committee.

He also said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would meet the undertakings given to a Scottish court earlier this month, when the government's top legal officer in Scotland gave assurances the government would fully comply with a law which requires Johnson to request a delay to Brexit if no deal is reached by Oct. 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019