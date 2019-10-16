International Development News
"Number of significant issues to resolve" in Brexit talks - EU's Avramopoulos

Reuters
Updated: 16-10-2019 16:33 IST
The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the bloc's executive arm on Wednesday that "a number of significant issues" remained unresolved in last-ditch talks with Britain, European Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said.

Avramopoulos was speaking after Barnier updated all 28 EU commissioners in Brussels on Brexit.

"Technical-level discussion with the UK continued late into the night last night and are ongoing as we speak now. Talks have been constructive but there still remain a number of significant issues to resolve."

