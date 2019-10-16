Punjab bypoll: Govt employees can avail leave on Oct 21 for voting

The voters for the four assembly segments of Punjab going to polls on October 21 will be able to aval a special leave on the day to exewrcise theitr franchise, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. The four assembly seats where bypolls are slated in Punjab on October 21 are those of Phagwara, Mukerian, Dakha and Jalalabad.

A notification has been issued on this regard, the spokesperson said. In case, any government officer or employee is registered as a voter in any of these constituencies but is posted elsewhere, he or she can avail the leave on October 21 from the authority concerned after showing his or her voter identity card.

The leave would not be deducted from the account of the concerned employee, he said. PTI CHS

