Turkey's Erdogan to meet Putin in Russia Oct 22

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 17-10-2019 01:38 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea city of Sochi on Oct. 22, the Turkish presidency said on Wednesday.

It gave no further details. Both countries have troops in Syria, where Turkey has launched a cross-border offensive targeting Kurdish YPG fighters, and Russian forces are supporting Syrian army troops moving into northeast Syria after the U.S. started a military withdrawal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Turkey
