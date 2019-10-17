International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. Democrat congressman Elijah Cummings has died - office

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 17-10-2019 15:30 IST
U.S. Democrat congressman Elijah Cummings has died - office

Image Credit: Twitter (@RepCummings)

U.S. Democrat Congressman Elijah Cummings has died aged 68, his office confirmed on Twitter early Thursday.

"At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (MD-07) passed away at John Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges," his office said in a statement.

The statement said that more information would be released later on Thursday. Reuters could not immediately reach his representatives for further comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : US Democrat MD representatives
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019