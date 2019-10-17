U.S. Democrat congressman Elijah Cummings has died - office

U.S. Democrat Congressman Elijah Cummings has died aged 68, his office confirmed on Twitter early Thursday.

"At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (MD-07) passed away at John Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges," his office said in a statement.

The statement said that more information would be released later on Thursday. Reuters could not immediately reach his representatives for further comment.

