BJP disqualifies eight leaders for 'anti-party activities' in J-K

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Thursday disqualified eight party leaders for filing their nominations as Independents against the official candidates for the Block Development Council (BDC) elections, scheduled to be held on October 24, a party spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) also discharged its senior leader Aqib Mir from his present party post of state secretary due to "breach of party discipline", he said.

"Taking strong note of the filing of nominations as Independents by party leaders against the official candidates of the BJP for the BDC elections, the state BJP has disqualified them for indulging in anti-party activities," the spokesperson said. "They have been disqualified from the active membership of the party with immediate effect," he said.

