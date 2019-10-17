International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK lawmakers approve special Saturday sitting to debate and vote on Brexit deal

Reuters London
Updated: 17-10-2019 18:21 IST
UK lawmakers approve special Saturday sitting to debate and vote on Brexit deal

Image Credit: Flickr

British lawmakers on Thursday approved the government's plan to hold a special sitting of parliament on Saturday to vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

Lawmakers also approved a change to the rules of Saturday's debate which will allow multiple amendments to be put forward for a possible vote.

This could allow ideas like making acceptance of the deal conditional on a second referendum to be tested in parliament. The government was opposed to the rule change but lost a vote on it by 287 to 275.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers press again for stronger Trump action on Turkey

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019