International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Syria'a Assad says will respond to Turkish aggression on any part of country -state media

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 17-10-2019 19:10 IST
Syria'a Assad says will respond to Turkish aggression on any part of country -state media

Syria will respond to Turkish aggression on any part of its territory with "all legitimate means" available, President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday according to state media.

The comments come after an agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fend off an assault launched by Turkey on northeastern Syria last week.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Turkey says work on Syria "safe zone" not yielding results

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019