Syria'a Assad says will respond to Turkish aggression on any part of country -state media

Syria will respond to Turkish aggression on any part of its territory with "all legitimate means" available, President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday according to state media.

The comments come after an agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fend off an assault launched by Turkey on northeastern Syria last week.

