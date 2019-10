The head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on their Brexit withdrawal deal Thursday and said it meant no more delay is necessary.

"We have a deal, and this deal means there is no need for any kind of prolongation," Juncker told reporters as he welcomed the British leader to EU headquarters ahead of summit talks.

