International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Johnson told EU leaders he was relatively positive about Brexit deal passing UK parliament - official

Reuters London
Updated: 17-10-2019 21:55 IST
Johnson told EU leaders he was relatively positive about Brexit deal passing UK parliament - official

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his fellow European Union leaders that he was relatively positive about their new Brexit deal passing the House of Commons, an EU official said after the British leader addressed the summit in Brussels.

Johnson then left the room and the 27 EU national leaders staying on together debated the matter without him.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-U.S. businesswoman Arcuri refuses to answer questions about intimacy with Boris Johnson

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019