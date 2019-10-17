Johnson told EU leaders he was relatively positive about Brexit deal passing UK parliament - official

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his fellow European Union leaders that he was relatively positive about their new Brexit deal passing the House of Commons, an EU official said after the British leader addressed the summit in Brussels.

Johnson then left the room and the 27 EU national leaders staying on together debated the matter without him.

