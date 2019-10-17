Case against Harshwardhan Jadhav for poll code violation

The Election Commission on Thursday evening ordered registration of a case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct against former Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav at Pishor police station in the district. Jadhav, who is now contesting as independent candidate from Kannad assembly constituency in the district, has found himself in a spot over his alleged objectionable comment about Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Jadhav allegedly made the statement during the campaign at Karanjkhed village on October 14. While Sena workers filed complaints against him, unidentified persons vandalised Jadhav's house in the early hours of Thursday.

On Wednesday, Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire had submitted a written representation to the Collector's office and demanded action against Jadhav for violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Inspector Ashok Giri told PTI that the case was registered against Jadhav at Pishor police station on the EC's orders for allegedly violating the poll code.

