REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

GLOBAL BRITAIN-EU/

UK's Johnson agrees Brexit deal, but must now win over parliament BRUSSELS - European Union leaders unanimously backed a new Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a battle to secure the UK parliament’s backing for the agreement if he is to take Britain out of Europe on Oct. 31.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/ Turkey agrees with U.S. to pause Syria assault while Kurds withdraw

ANKARA - Turkey agreed on Thursday to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a “safe zone” Ankara had sought to capture, in a deal hailed by the Trump administration and cast by Turkey as a complete victory. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ White House acknowledges strings attached in Trump withholding Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s withholding of $391 million in military aid to Ukraine was linked to his request that the Ukrainians look into a claim - debunked as a conspiracy theory - about the 2016 U.S. election, a senior presidential aide said on Thursday, the first time the White House acknowledged such a connection. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-GIULIANI/

Two charged in campaign finance case with associates of Giuliani plead not guilty NEW YORK - Two American businessmen charged with conspiring to violate campaign finance laws with former associates of U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

BUSINESS SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO/

Saudi Aramco delays planned IPO to allow for earnings update: sources DUBAI/RIYADH - Saudi Aramco has delayed the planned launch of its initial public offering (IPO), as the giant oil company wants to update investors with its latest earnings before proceeding, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR/ UAW deal with GM to end strike includes pay raises, but three plants would close

DETROIT/WASHINGTON - The United Auto Workers union said on Thursday workers at General Motors Co will stay off the job while they vote on a proposed contract that delivers higher pay and better terms for temporary workers, but allows the automaker to close three U.S. plants, the union said on Thursday. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-JOJO-RABBIT/ Hitler satire 'Jojo Rabbit' mixes dark humor with plea for tolerance

LOS ANGELES - New Zealand movie director Taika Waititi says he likes a challenge and his satire of Adolf Hitler and Nazi culture may be his riskiest and most successful yet. NETFLIX-CONTENT/

Number of new Netflix shows to dwarf those from Disney, Apple at launch Streaming video leader Netflix Inc is planning to release around 62 new original productions, including films, series, documentaries, and comedy specials, from October to December as it braces for the debut of rival services from Apple Inc and Walt Disney Co in November.

SPORTS BOXING-SHIELDS/

Shields focuses on her craft, possible MMA move after pre-fight violence NEW YORK - Claressa Shields owns two Olympic gold medals and a 9-0 record as a professional boxer. But a violent incident outside the ring involving her brother has left the American rising star dealing with the emotional toll of the abrupt cancellation of a highly anticipated bout.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-ZYKOV/ Golden Knights' Zykov suspended 20 games for positive drug test

Russian forward Valentin Zykov of the Vegas Golden Knights has been suspended for 20 games without pay for violating the National Hockey League's performance-enhancing drug policy, the league said on Thursday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CANADA-ELECTION/RACE

Race rears its head in Canada elections amid blackface, rising populism Canada touts its diversity but its 2019 election campaign has exposed racial tensions, ranging from pictures of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface to the rise of a populist party determined to impose "Canadian values."

17 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SWISS-ELECTION/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Swiss Green Party expects election boost due to climate concerns With climate change a major concern for Swiss voters, the country's Green Party is expected to rise in the federal elections, while the conservative Swiss People's Party is expected to lose some of its power.

18 Oct IMF-WORLDBANK/ (PIX) (TV)

Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group Finance and development Ministers, central bankers, private sector executives and academics convene for the annual meeting between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group. 18 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) What exactly is at stake along the troublesome Irish Brexit border

The city of Londonderry's proximity to the Irish border and witnessing of an increase in violence in recent months, particularly among Irish nationalist youths, serves as a reminder to EU leaders of what exactly is at stake when it comes to fears over how the treatment of Northern Ireland in any Brexit deal could threaten an imperfect and fragile peace. 18 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (TV) U.S. House's impeachment inquiry into Trump to interview defense department official

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine on Friday interviews Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper. 18 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ITALY (PIX) (TV) More bodies recovered from migrant shipwreck returned to Lampedusa

More bodies from a migrant shipwreck that took place on October 7 are brought back to the island of Lampedusa. 18 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS GLOBAL-CRUDE/SHIPPING (PIX)

U.S.-Asia oil arb reopens as Exxon, Trafigura tap lower shipping rates U.S. crude exports to Asia, which have slumped due to record freight costs, stirred on Thursday as rates slid and the premium in Asia for Russia's ESPO Blend oil sent buyers back to U.S. grades, according to market sources.

17 Oct 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT USA-STOCKS/DOLLAR-HEDGING

U.S. corporates over-exposed to FX risk amid dollar strength A lack of big gyrations in FX markets has turned companies complacent about hedging currency risks, and as the third-quarter earning season gets underway investors should brace to see U.S. companies report sizeable negative impacts due to the stronger U.S. dollar, analysts warned.

18 Oct GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD

Global Economy Weekahead A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days.

18 Oct RELIANCE-RESULTS/

Q2 2020 Reliance Industries Ltd Earnings Release India's Reliance Industries Ltd is expected to post a higher quarterly consolidated profit on the back of higher refining margin and higher income in telecom and retail. Its Gross Refining Margin is expected to be highest in eight quarters.

18 Oct IMF-IIF/BANKS

Institute of International Finance conference in Washington DC The Institute of International Finance convenes on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington DC and will feature a number of notables from the world of finance including Bridgewater's Ray Dalio, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and Daniel Pinto and Morgan Stanley's James Gorman. We will report on merit.

18 Oct NETHERLANDS-PENSIONS/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

ANALYSIS-Going Dutch? Low interest rates rattle "world's best" pension system When Frans Kolkman hung up his police badge in 2017, he was looking forward to a comfortable retirement. Two years later he's among millions of Dutch pensioners facing a cut and fearing there may be worse to come. The planned reductions, due to take effect from January 2020, have shaken a country renowned for having one of the world's strongest pension systems, and are an early warning to others about the impact of record low interest rates.

18 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT USA-TRADE/CHINA-ALUMINUM (PIX)

How A Tiny Aluminum Maker Won Protection When Donald Trump was elected president, the sprawling aluminum smelter that hugs the Ohio River here was operating at less than half its capacity and most of its skeleton crew of 270 remaining workers were fearful about their future.

18 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION

Drug company CEOs to meet with judge to talk opioid settlement - source The chief executives of the three largest U.S. drug distributors and a drugmaker are expected to appear before a federal judge to discuss a multibillion dollar proposal to resolve thousands of lawsuits alleging they fueled the U.S. opioid crisis.

18 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan speaks before group in Washington Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before event, "Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee -- The Disentanglement of the Global Economy," in Washington.

18 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-FED/GEORGE

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks on U.S. economy Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the U.S. economy before the "Energy and the Economy: Markets in Transition" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Kansas City and Dallas, in Denver, Colo.

18 Oct 10:05 ET / 14:05 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank provides livestream of President Kashkari speaks bank summit Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis provides livestream of President Neel Kashkari's fireside chat before the closed Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Annual Leadership Summit in Bloomington, Minn.

18 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT AFRICA-LEADERS/

FACTBOX-What limits? How African leaders cling to power for decades Guinea erupted in protest this week over proposals to draft a new constitution that could allow President Alpha Conde to run for a third term in 2020. If Conde tries to stay, he would be copying from an established playbook on the continent, where incumbent presidents have sought, often successfully, to remain in power by massaging, bending or outright breaking laws often meant to ensure democratic handovers of power.

18 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

JAPAN-EMPEROR/PRINCE (PIX) (TV) Fate of Chrysanthemum Throne could rest on shoulders of Japan's young prince, the second in line to the throne

Story on Japan’s youngest prince, Hisahito, upon whose shoulders the entire fate of the Chrysanthemum Throne could rest, if Japan sticks to males-only succession. Hisahito is the second in line to the throne after his father Prince Fumihito. 18 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/PAKISTAN (PIX) (TV) Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan from October 14-18 in a trip that will take them to Islamabad, Lahore and parts of the country's north, and will focus on climate change, access to education and security. 18 Oct

TELEVISION-THE MORNING SHOW/ (TV) Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston talk about their Apple TV show

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston talk about their new Apple TV show "The Morning Show". 18 Oct

NIGERIA-CHILDREN/UNICYCLE (PIX) (TV) Meet Olalekan Kuyoro teaching disadvantaged kids the art of unicycling

29-year-old Nigerian, Olalekan Kuyoro runs an after school club, where children are taught the art of unicycling. The club takes in children between the ages of 7-15 training them on various cycling techniques. He believes the club is an avenue to keep the kids out of trouble. 18 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/USA-ISRAEL (PIX) (TV)

Pompeo meets Netanyahu after visit to Turkey over offensive in Syria U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid Israeli concerns over Turkey's offensive against a Kurdish militia in northeast Syria. The operation has raised fears among Israelis over whether they can rely on President Donald Trump after his withdrawal of U.S. troops exposed Kurdish allies.

18 Oct CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-GUNS/TECHNOLOGY (PIX) A gun with a chip: How the U.S. Army may revamp the firearms market

The long-delayed marriage of information technology to firearms may be near, as the U.S. Army is asking companies for high-tech battlefield solutions to create the soldier's rifle of the future, known as the Next Generation Squad Weapon. The technology could also finally make the smart gun a reality, reducing deadly accidents at home. 18 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION- JUDGE Profile of judge overseeing opioid litigation

We will take a look at the aggressive tactics Judge Polster in Ohio has used in trying to get the parties to settle. 18 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

