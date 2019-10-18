Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK's Johnson agrees to Brexit deal, but must now win over parliament

European Union leaders unanimously backed a new Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a battle to secure the UK parliament's backing for the agreement if he is to take Britain out of Europe on Oct. 31. Speaking after the EU's 27 other leaders had endorsed the deal without Johnson in the room, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker declared himself pleased that an agreement had been reached but unhappy to see Britain go. Trump to host G7 summit at his Florida golf resort, sparking criticism

U.S. President Donald Trump will host next year's Group of Seven economic summit of developed nations' leaders at his Florida golf resort, a move Democrats and others decried as more evidence of the president misusing his office for personal gain. White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday told a news conference that the G7 summit would take place at Trump National Doral golf resort near Miami on June 10-12 after the administration chose it from about one dozen potential sites. Venezuela wins seat on U.N. rights council despite U.S. opposition

Venezuela was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday with 105 votes and a round of applause, despite fierce lobbying by the United States and rights groups, and the late entry of Costa Rica as competition. In a secret ballot by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, Costa Rica garnered 96 votes despite only entering the race this month, when President Carlos Alvarado declared "the Venezuelan regime is not the suitable candidate." Street fires erupt in Barcelona in fourth day of Catalan protest

Thousands gathered in Barcelona in a fourth day of protests that have led to the worst sustained street violence in Spain in decades after Catalan leaders were sentenced to lengthy jail terms for their roles in a 2017 bid for independence. Young people draped in Catalan flags congregated peacefully, tossing balls and skipping rope. Later the mood turned ugly, with protesters setting fire to cafe chairs on the fashionable Rambla de Catalunya street at the heart of the tourist district. Pence to urge Turkey to halt Syria offensive as threat of further sanctions loom

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will urge Turkey on Thursday to halt its offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, a day after President Donald Trump threatened heavy sanctions over the operation. Turkey's week-long assault has created a new humanitarian crisis in Syria with 160,000 civilians taking flight, a security alert over thousands of Islamic State fighters abandoned in Kurdish jails, and a political maelstrom at home for Trump. 'Nothing to hide, nothing to fear,' Mexican president says of tax evasion crackdown

Mexico's president said on Thursday that spy tactics could be used to fight tax evasion, after such violations were classified as serious crimes on the order of corruption and homicide, and he brushed off critiques of overreach. "Nothing to hide, nothing to fear," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told his regular news conference. Martin Luther King's daughter tells Facebook disinformation helped kill civil rights leader

Disinformation campaigns helped lead to the assassination of Martin Luther King, the daughter of the U.S. civil rights champion said on Thursday after the head of Facebook said social media should not factcheck political advertisements. The comments come as Facebook Inc is under fire for its approach to political advertisements and speech, which Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg defended on Thursday in a major speech that twice referenced King, known by his initials MLK. U.S. jury begins deliberating in drug trial of Honduran president's brother

Jurors began deliberating Thursday in the U.S. drug trafficking case of Honduran politician Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez after a two-week trial featuring dramatic allegations that his brother, the country's current president, accepted a $1 million bribe to protect cocaine shipments. Prosecutors have accused Hernandez of helping smuggle almost 200,000 kilograms (220 tons) of cocaine into the United States while enjoying the protection of his brother, President Juan Orlando Hernandez. Tony Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. U.S. border patrol eyeing facial recognition for body cams

U.S. customs officials are seeking information on facial recognition software for body-worn cameras that agents who police the border could use, according to a government filing. On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) posted a request for information on body cameras, cloud storage and video management software that could help agents in remote outposts as they check for contraband and for immigrants entering the country illegally. The exploratory filing does not oblige the United States to move forward with the program. Mexico shootout's lopsided death toll sparks questions over use of force

The mass killing in Mexico this week of 14 suspected gang members in a gunfight that claimed the life of one soldier has raised questions about whether the armed forces used excessive force, reviving the specter of notorious cases from the past. According to the government, Tuesday's clash occurred when a military patrol returned fire at a convoy of gunmen on a back road in Tepochica in the southwestern state of Guerrero, one of the most violent in Mexico.

