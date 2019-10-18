Police Observer and RO of Nashik replaced after reviewing electoral preparedness

The Election Commission of India has replaced Police Observer of Nashik and one RO of Nashik district after reviewing the electoral preparedness of the state of Maharashtra.

Police Observer was removed for not performing the task of observation satisfactorily. On the basis of input regarding the progress of photo voter slip distribution, which is very important to inform each and every elector timely, it was found that the performance of an Assembly Constituency in Nashik district was very poor. Reviewing this, the Commission ordered replacement of the RO 125 Nashik West. The new officers will join today.

(With Inputs from PIB)