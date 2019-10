France's president on Friday bemoaned Turkey's offensive into northern Syria as "madness" and decried the North Atlantic Organisation's inability to react to the assault as a "serious mistake."

Emmanuel Macron added that he, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in the coming weeks, most likely in London.

