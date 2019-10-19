International Development News
Maharashtra polls: Govinda campaigns for BJP candidate in Buldhana

Actor and former Congress MP, Govinda on Saturday campaigned for Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti, BJP's candidate from Malkapur assembly constituency in the state.

ANI
Updated: 19-10-2019 16:07 IST
Actor Govinda campaigns for BJP candidate in Maharashtra Assembly polls on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Sitting atop on an open jeep with Sancheti, the Bollywood veteran actor waved and greeted the public during a roadshow here.

Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
