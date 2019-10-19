Maharashtra polls: Govinda campaigns for BJP candidate in Buldhana

Actor and former Congress MP, Govinda on Saturday campaigned for Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti, BJP's candidate from Malkapur assembly constituency in the state.

Sitting atop on an open jeep with Sancheti, the Bollywood veteran actor waved and greeted the public during a roadshow here.

Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)