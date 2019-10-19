EU urges UK to explain Brexit plan 'as soon as possible'

The European Commission urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson's British government on Saturday to quickly explain how it wants to proceed with Brexit preparations after losing another parliamentary vote. Spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Brussels "takes note of the vote in the House of Commons today on the so-called Letwin Amendment meaning that the Withdrawal Agreement itself was not put to vote today.

"It will be for the UK government to inform us about the next steps as soon as possible," she tweeted.

