France's Macron calls on UK's Johnson to clarify Brexit

Reuters
Updated: 19-10-2019 23:14 IST
"The president held a conversation with the British prime minister and shared his view for the need for a swift clarification," an official at the French presidency told Reuters. Image Credit: kremlin.ru

French President Emmanuel Macron pressed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday to clarify his country's position over Brexit after Johnson lost a vote in parliament, obliging him to seek a delayed departure from the European Union. "The president held a conversation with the British prime minister and shared his view for the need for a swift clarification," an official at the French presidency told Reuters.

"He signaled a delay would be in no one's interest," the official added.

